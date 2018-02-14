Promoting the use of less intrusive ads is something that Google has been working on slowly over the past few years. Adsense does not allow sites to push ads in your face with large pop-ups or deceptive tactics. Now, sites that do not comply with Google's wishes for ad placements will be subject to having ads blocked in Chrome by default.

Chrome will have its built-in ad blocker enabled on February 15. Once the ad block feature goes live, non-compliant websites will begin to see a decline in revenue which may encourage changes to be made.

Google references a survey completed by the Coalition for Better Ads. Out of 40,000 internet users in Europe and North America, the most annoying ad type was determined to be full-page ads that block content on pages. These prestitial ads were neck and neck with flashing animated ads.

Perhaps one of the most overlooked aspects of a built in ad block tool is the inclusion of support on mobile devices. It's easy to install plugins in desktop environments, but not so on smartphones and tablets. In total, four different types of ads are blocked by default on desktop platforms and eight ad types are restricted on mobile devices.

Google's own ad filter operates very similarly to commonly available plugins. The URL is checked against a list of sites that are known to fail the Better Ads Standards. Scripts and images are then checked for patterns associated with ad placements if a site is flagged. Patterns are based on EasyList, which was originally developed for Adblock.

In terms of which ads will be blocked, there is no dependence on where the ads are being served from. Adsense ads will be subject to blocking from Chrome's ad blocker if they violate the standards set in place for promoting a less intrusive experience.

Although many end users of Chrome may not be aware of the incoming changes until now, Google has already notified site owners of potential ad placement violations. As of February 12, Google has shared that 42 percent of sites previously in violation of ad standards have corrected their infractions. Google is working towards "a future where Chrome's ad filtering technology will not be needed."