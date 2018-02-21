Bulwark Studios just dropped a trailer for its upcoming title Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. The game, like many other W40K entries, will be a turn-based strategy although this time, you control the machine-worshipping Adeptus Mechanicus army rather than the usual Space Marines.

Bulwark says troops will be highly customizable with “hundreds” of ways to create the perfect squad by augmenting them with different cybernetics. This gameplay mechanic makes complete sense since Tech-Priests have no qualms about lopping off a perfectly good body part to replace it with robotics.

Ever since Games Workshop started handing out licensing for Warhammer 40,000 to practically anybody that asked, the industry has been flooded with titles under the brand. Gremlin Interactive released the first video game in the Warhammer 40K universe, Space Crusade, way back in 1992 for the Commodore 64 and other systems. Since then, there have been dozens of games under the license.

Five more titles including Mechanicus are slated to launch sometime this year with two, The Horus Heresy: Betrayal at Calth (Steel Wool Studios) and action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr (NeocoreGames), already in Early Access on Steam. The other two titles are RTS Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II (Tindalos Interactive) and 4X strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War (Proxy Studios).

Mechanicus does sound like an interesting spin on the brand and Bulwark has some nice looking art up for it on Steam. The teaser is intriguing, but seriously — with so much Warhammer 40K content out there and more in the pipe — it's going to take some decent gameplay footage to get me hyped about it.