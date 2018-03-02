USB-C is set to become the new standard, especially in laptops and mobile devices thanks to its performance advantages and minimalistic double-sided connector. With Apple axing all USB 3.0 ports on newer MacBooks, its a signal of more to follow. However, you don't necessarily have to ditch all of your old USB devices. The HyperDrive Solo 7-in-1 USB-C hub expands your PC or MacBook's compatibility with 7 additional ports that connect through the USB-C port, and it's on sale for $55.

This adapter expands your device's ports with connections for USB-C, HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, microSD, SD, and audio jack ports all in one place. You can expand your MacBook or PC laptop's ports to accommodate HDMI cables, syncing cables, camera cords, flash drives, microSD cards and much more, and you can even charge your device with its pass-through charging feature.

The HyperDrive Solo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub normally retails for $79.99, but TechSpot readers can get it on sale for $55, saving more than 30 percent off the usual price. Available on Amazon (for the regular price), the Solo hub has gathered mostly positive reviews with a 4.5 out of 5 stars score.