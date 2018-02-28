Facebook a year ago went public with a feature it had been testing over the previous several months that allows businesses and people to use Facebook to fill and find jobs. On Wednesday, the social networking giant announced it was expanding the job posting functionality to more than 40 countries.

The Facebook feature was billed by many as an outright attack on services like LinkedIn although as Fast Company correctly points out, LinkedIn is largely geared toward highly skilled and highly educated candidates. Facebook’s offering, conversely, is focused on small- and medium-sized businesses.

Indeed, according to Facebook’s VP of Local, Alex Himel, more than 60 percent of new jobs come from local businesses. And in a recent online poll conducted by Morning Consult, one in four people in the US said they’ve searched for or found a job in the past using Facebook. Marrying the two just seems like a natural fit.

Since launching job postings in the US and Canada last year, Facebook has added several new features such as the ability for businesses to create job postings on mobile, manage applications and schedule interviews. Job-seekers, meanwhile, can now set up job alerts for the types of positions they’re most interested in.

Those looking to check out listings in their area can get started in the Jobs dashboard on the web or by selecting the “Jobs” option in the “Explore” section on mobile.