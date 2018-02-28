Fitbit earlier this week introduced a new version of its first true smartwatch, the Fitbit Ionic. Unveiled over the summer ahead of a fall launch, the Ionic was supposed to help Fitbit regain lost ground in the wearables market but after seeing the company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results earlier this week, it’s clear that Fitbit needs additional help.

Perhaps Fitbit will find solace in its next smartwatch?

Wareable on Wednesday published a set of images purportedly showcasing Fitbit’s next wearable. The device will run the same operating system as the Ionic – Fitbit OS – and will be smaller in size than the Ionic which could help it appeal more to the female market.

Reportedly set to be announced this spring, the wearable could be branded as the second-generation Fitbit Blaze although one source notes that Fitbit wants it to be something that will appeal to a larger, more general smartwatch audience. The person said Fitbit was well aware of the fact that the Ionic didn’t have mass market appeal.

The new smartwatch will be offered in four colors – black, silver, charcoal and rose gold – alongside a variety of bands. It’ll also be water resistant to a depth of 50 meters and include the same relative SpO2 sensor found in the Ionic. Curiously enough, it won’t have GPS, sources say.

Last but certainly not least, Wareable claims Fitbit will launch the new smartwatch at a lower price point than the Ionic.

All images courtesy Wareable