Fitbit's Adidas-branded Ionic smartwatch is now available to pre-order
By Shawn Knight
Fitbit shares are still in recovery mode following the release of fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial reports on Monday afternoon that sent shares tumbling by as much as 15 percent in after-hours trading.
Fortunately, it’s a new day and Fitbit has a new product on deck to lead the way.
The Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition is the first product to emerge from a multi-year partnership with sports brand Adidas announced last September. Fitbit says the watch is designed to help athletes of all levels improve their performance with running-specific training. It boasts all of the health and fitness features found on the original Fitbit Ionic plus a unique coaching experience via the Adidas Train app.
Developed with help from performance experts at Adidas, the Train app affords six on-screen workouts meant to improve form, power and speed. The app, exclusive to the Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition, includes the following workouts:
- Dynamic Warm Up to increase your core temperature and get your body ready to work (5 min.)
- Power Pace to train your body to be more elastic, forceful, and efficient (10 min.)
- Metabolic to increase your speed and boost your metabolism (15 min.)
- Run Activation to improve your hip, core and shoulder stability (5 min.)
- Strong Strides to build strength throughout your run (10 min.)
- Post Run Stretch to ensure proper recovery with a fast and easy cool-down stretch (5 min.)
Another distinct feature of the Adidas Edition is the signature two-toned breathable sport band in a blue and gray color scheme that blends nicely with the watch’s silver / gray aluminum case. It’s worth noting that existing Ionic accessories including alternate bands are compatible with the Adidas Edition.
Buyers will also receive a custom Adidas-designed clock face inspired by Adidas’ iconic race bib that’s available in four colors.
The new Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition is available to pre-order from today priced at $329.95. If you’d rather wait until launch, it’ll be available at major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Nordstrom beginning March 19.