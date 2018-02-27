Fitbit shares are still in recovery mode following the release of fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial reports on Monday afternoon that sent shares tumbling by as much as 15 percent in after-hours trading.

Fortunately, it’s a new day and Fitbit has a new product on deck to lead the way.

The Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition is the first product to emerge from a multi-year partnership with sports brand Adidas announced last September. Fitbit says the watch is designed to help athletes of all levels improve their performance with running-specific training. It boasts all of the health and fitness features found on the original Fitbit Ionic plus a unique coaching experience via the Adidas Train app.

Developed with help from performance experts at Adidas, the Train app affords six on-screen workouts meant to improve form, power and speed. The app, exclusive to the Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition, includes the following workouts:

Dynamic Warm Up to increase your core temperature and get your body ready to work (5 min.)

to increase your core temperature and get your body ready to work (5 min.) Power Pace to train your body to be more elastic, forceful, and efficient (10 min.)

to train your body to be more elastic, forceful, and efficient (10 min.) Metabolic to increase your speed and boost your metabolism (15 min.)

to increase your speed and boost your metabolism (15 min.) Run Activation to improve your hip, core and shoulder stability (5 min.)

to improve your hip, core and shoulder stability (5 min.) Strong Strides to build strength throughout your run (10 min.)

to build strength throughout your run (10 min.) Post Run Stretch to ensure proper recovery with a fast and easy cool-down stretch (5 min.)

Another distinct feature of the Adidas Edition is the signature two-toned breathable sport band in a blue and gray color scheme that blends nicely with the watch’s silver / gray aluminum case. It’s worth noting that existing Ionic accessories including alternate bands are compatible with the Adidas Edition.

Buyers will also receive a custom Adidas-designed clock face inspired by Adidas’ iconic race bib that’s available in four colors.

The new Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition is available to pre-order from today priced at $329.95. If you’d rather wait until launch, it’ll be available at major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Nordstrom beginning March 19.