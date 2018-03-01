All eyes were on Samsung this week as the South Korean electronics titan unveiled its latest flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress. The Galaxy S9 isn’t due out for another couple weeks but that isn’t stopping Samsung from collecting some early accolades.

Dr. Raymond M. Soneira, president of DisplayMate Technologies Corporation, has concluded that Samsung’s Galaxy S9 packs the best performing smartphone display they have ever tested. Fittingly, the device was also awarded the firm’s highest-ever “Excellent A+” grade.

As Soneira highlights in his extensive report, the S9 matched or set many new display performance records during testing. Its absolute color accuracy is said to be visually indistinguishable from perfect and is almost certainly better than the screen on your existing smartphone, 4K TV, laptop or computer monitor.

In fact, it’s the first smartphone display they have ever tested to get all green (Very Good to Excellent) ratings in every category.

Unveiled earlier this week in Barcelona, the Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display operating at a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 – the same as last year’s Galaxy S8 – while the larger S9+ carries a slightly larger 6.2-inch screen. Both models are set to launch worldwide on March 16. Pricing starts around $720 for the standard S9 and $840 for the bigger Plus variant.