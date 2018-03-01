The most viable challenger yet to Tesla’s Model X SUV sprinted onto the scene Thursday. The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace SUV is based on a concept first shown off in 2016 yet as Digital Trends highlights, the I-Pace manages to retain many of the sleek lines that made the pre-production version so appealing.

The five-seater crossover is powered by two electric motors – one at each end – that produce a combined 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque. That’s good enough to propel the I-Pace from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds.

Feeding the motors is a 90kW battery pack that’s reportedly rated for up to 240 miles between charges. Speaking of, the battery pack can be charged to 80 percent capacity in just 40 minutes when using a 100kW DC fast charger and was designed to last up to 10 years (at home with a Level 2 charger, reaching an 80 percent charge will take closer to 10 hours).

The cutting-edge technology flows over into the interior as well. The I-Pace will utilize the dual-screen InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system that debuted on the Range Rover Velar. It’ll even have an Amazon Alexa skill that’ll allow owners to monitor charging and other functions.

Jaguar’s I-Pace is officially set to debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6 at which time US pricing for Jaguar’s first all-electric production vehicle will be revealed. If you can’t wait that long, dealers will reportedly take your pre-order from today with the first models expected for delivery sometime in the second half of this year.