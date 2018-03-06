Swedish artist Peder Norrby has created a fun new app that illustrates the capabilities of the TrueDepth camera system used on Apple’s iPhone X.

Using Apple’s ARKit and the Unity 3D game engine, Norrby’s app – TheParallaxView – creates a trippy optical illusion that makes objects seem as if they have tangible depth, sinking into the phone’s screen or appearing to rise up out of it. The effect looks a lot like the “dynamic perspective” feature offered on Amazon’s ill-advised Fire Phone a few years back.

If you’ve got an iPhone X and want to see what all the fuss is about, head over to the App Store and pick up the free app. Do note, however, that this is a monoscopic effect meaning one eye should be closed to achieve the best results.

