Powerful new tools, such as Timeline and Cinemachine, empower artists to create cinematic content and gameplay sequences without the need of an engineer. Creators can now spend more time doing, less time queueing.

Unity Personal

For beginners, students and hobbyists who want to explore and get started with Unity. Completely free — no royalties, no credit card required You fully own any content you create

Everything you need to get started

Unity Personal is a great place for beginners and hobbyists to get started. It includes access to all core game engine features, continuous updates, beta releases, and all publishing platforms.

Start creating

Move efficiently from prototyping to full production with a truly flexible editor and intuitive workflows supported by tons of tutorials and ready-made assets to guide your learning and development.

Work with the latest

Continuous updates allow you to develop with all the latest and most advanced features for high-end visuals, audio, animation, physics — everything you need to make any kind of game.

Build for all audiences

Target more devices more easily — with Unity, you can build once and deploy to the largest range of mobile, VR, desktop, Web, Console and TV platforms in the industry with a single click.

What's New:

New Features: