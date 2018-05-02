Download
Quick Facts
What's New
Alternatives 2
Powerful new tools, such as Timeline and Cinemachine, empower artists to create cinematic content and gameplay sequences without the need of an engineer. Creators can now spend more time doing, less time queueing.
Unity Personal
For beginners, students and hobbyists who want to explore and get started with Unity. Completely free — no royalties, no credit card required You fully own any content you create
Everything you need to get started
Unity Personal is a great place for beginners and hobbyists to get started. It includes access to all core game engine features, continuous updates, beta releases, and all publishing platforms.
Start creating
Move efficiently from prototyping to full production with a truly flexible editor and intuitive workflows supported by tons of tutorials and ready-made assets to guide your learning and development.
Work with the latest
Continuous updates allow you to develop with all the latest and most advanced features for high-end visuals, audio, animation, physics — everything you need to make any kind of game.
Build for all audiences
Target more devices more easily — with Unity, you can build once and deploy to the largest range of mobile, VR, desktop, Web, Console and TV platforms in the industry with a single click.
What's New:
New Features:
- 2D: [Experimental] Added experimental API to support Sprite animation.
- 2D: [Experimental] Added the ability for you to add functionality for Sprite editing in the Sprite Editor Window.
- Android: Added a new interface, IPostGenerateGradleAndroidProject, with a callback that Unity calls after it generates the Android Gradle project, but before it builds it.
- Android: Added a new setting, Sustained Performance Mode, which sets a predictable, consistent level of device performance over longer periods of time without thermal throttling.
- Android: Added ARM64 (also known as AArch64) experimental support.
- Animation: Added Position Constraint, Rotation Constraint and Scale Constraint components.
- Animation: Added new Parent Constraint component.
- Animation: Added the Aim Constraint component.
- Animation: Added weighted tangent support to AnimationCurve.
- Animation: Constraint Activation:
- Animation: Constraint Creation:
- Asset Import: Added support for importing Aim constraints from FBX files.
- Asset Import: Added support for importing Parent Constraints from FBX files.
- Asset Import: Added support for importing Point, Orient and Scale constraints from FBX files.
- Asset Import: Added OnPreprocessAsset callback in AssetPostprocessor (also see API changes) .
- Asset Import: [Experimental] Added experimental API to generate Textures/Sprites from Importer Settings.
- Audio: Added Google's Resonance Audio plug-ins.
- Build Pipeline: Added ability to store and retrieve GameObject references by name through EditorBuildSettings.
- Build Pipeline: Added new API for changing platform icons. It supports platform-specific icon types and multi-layer icons. See documentation on PlayerSettings.SetPlatformIcons for more information.
- Build Pipeline: Added new BuildReport API. Building Players and AssetBundles now returns a BuildReport object that allows you to query information about the build process and outputs.
- Build Pipeline: Android Build & Run now has target device selection in Build Settings. This allows you to deploy to either a specific single device, or to all supported devices simultaneously.
- Cache Server: Added -CacheServerIPAddress command line argument to connect the Editor to specified Cache Server on startup.
- Editor: Added a Clear on play button to the Unity Profiler window.
- Editor: Added a preset class that allows you to save serialized information about a GameObject to a .preset Asset, and apply it later to the same GameObject type.
- Editor: Added new ObjectFactory API that allows you to create a GameObject using default values. See Scripting API and documentation on Presets for more details.
- Editor: Added Templates for 3D, 2D, 3D with Extras (Preview), Lightweight (Preview), Lightweight VR (Preview), and High Definition (Preview) to streamline the new user experience with Scriptable Render Pipeline features, as well as to define better starting points for graphical, player, and lighting settings.
- Editor: Unity now compiles Assembly Definition File (asmdef) assemblies on startup, before any other scripts (such as Assembly-CSharp.dll), and does not stop compilation on the first compile error. Uniy loads all asmdef assemblies that succesfully compile and have all their references compiled, then compiles the remaining scripts (Assembly-CSharp.dll and friends). This ensures that Unity packages are always built and and loaded, regardless of other compile errors in the Project.
- Editor: When running PlayMode and EditMode tests in batch mode, you can now specify which scripting back-end to use, via a Test Settings file.
- GI: Progressive Lightmapper is now out of preview!
- GI: [Experimental] Added experimental API for baking sky occlusion in Progressive Lightmapper. The sky occlusion value for a given input position defines what fraction of the sky is visible for that point. It takes into account any static GameObjects. The sky occlusion allows you to apply the correct amount of sky lighting to GameObjects that are otherwise hard to lightmap, such as trees and foliage.
- GI: [Experimental] Added new experimental C# interface to pass light information to the GI baking back-ends.
- Graphics: Added dynamic resolution support for Playstation 4.
Apps similar to Unity 2
-
Unreal Engine is now free. Free for game development. Free for Virtual Reality. Free for education. Free for architecture. Free for film.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS
-
The Adobe AIR runtime enables developers to use HTML, JavaScript, Adobe Flash software, and ActionScript to build web applications that run as standalone client applications without the constraints of a browser.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS