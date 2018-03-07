NZXT is one of the names to look out for in the world of CPU cooling solutions—its brilliant Kraken X62 was just named our favorite all-in-one liquid cooler in a recent feature. Now, the company has released two new AIOs: a cheaper, single-fan product; and its first ever 360mm model.

First up is NZXT’s new Kraken M22, which is essentially a single-fan (Aer P120) 120mm version of its X-series AIO coolers with some missing features. It comes with the same RGB lighting on the pump, reinforced tubing, and awesome-looking Infinity Mirror design, but it doesn’t include built-in fan control or liquid temperature monitoring, so buyers will have to rely on their motherboard's PWM fan header or use a separate fan controller.

The M22’s smaller radiator means it should be a great option for those with limited space inside their builds. And as you would expect, it's a lot cheaper than the dual-fan X61 and X62. At $99, it's still $40 more than our top budget AIO pick—the Corsair Hydro Series H60—but NZXT’s product looks a lot more stylish. We’ll just have to wait and see how it stacks up against the H60 in terms of performance. The three-year warranty, meanwhile, makes it an even more compelling buy.

Next is the Kraken X72, which NZXT says has the most advanced controls ever to be included in an all-in-one liquid cooler. Like the other Kraken X-series coolers, the X72 is controlled using NZXT’s CAM software, allowing users to set a balance between performance and noise levels.

The X72 is also NZXT’s first 360mm cooler, offering 33 percent more surface area than its 240mm models. The company said it came about after users requested a more powerful component for higher TDP CPUs. The three fans, which are Aer P120s, feature chamfered intakes and fluid dynamic bearings for quieter operation. It comes with a six-year warranty and is priced at $200.

The X72 is expected to ship on March 12, while the M22 will start arriving on March 26.