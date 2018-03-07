Oculus Rift owners around the globe were sidelined from the virtual world on Wednesday due to a software error that may be related to an expired certificate. Oculus acknowledged the issue on Twitter and said it is working to fix the problem. As of writing, however, gamers are still waiting for answers.

According to multiple reports on the Oculus forums, trying to launch the Oculus software generates a runtime service error. The dialog box suggests waiting a minute and trying again but of course, it’s never that simple.

Sleuths quickly determined that an expired certificate is the likely cause of the outage. Some even determined that setting your PC’s clock back a day or two (prior to March 7) temporarily resolves the issue although others quickly chimed in to say that doing so could cause various issues in Windows.

As difficult as it may be, the best advice at this time is to simply hang tight and wait for Oculus to resolve the matter with a software update. I know, that can be easier said than done.

The one positive takeaway here is that this appears to be a global issue affecting everyone. As such, you can be assured that Oculus is working as quickly as possible to resolve the matter. After all, having all headsets go offline at once isn’t exactly a good public look.