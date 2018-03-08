H1Z1 last week finally reached “finished game” status after being stuck in Steam Early Access for more than three years. Now, the battle royale game from developer and publisher Daybreak Game Company is going free-to-play.

Daybreak in announcing the news said the flip was switched to free mode at 10 a.m. Pacific today. That’s great news for newcomers but what about people that paid the game’s full $19.99 asking price?

H1Z1 General Manager Anthony Castoro said refunds will be provided by Steam in accordance with their refund policy. Only those who purchased within the past 14 days and haven’t played the game for more than two hours will get a refund.

It’s not a total loss, however, as everyone else will receive the “H1Z1 Appreciation Pack” valued between $30 and $50. Contents include a Gasrunner Hoodie, a Bloom Survivor T-shirt, a Splinter Camo ARV, 10 Victory Crates and 10,000 Skulls. Daybreak has also added Bronze, Silver and Limited Edition Gold Battle Royale packs for the free-to-play launch.

Castoro further announced they have gathered the 15 esports teams that will compete in the inaugural season of the H1Z1 Pro League. First announced in October, the NASCAR-style season will play out at Caesars Entertainment Studio in Las Vegas and be broadcast exclusively on Facebook.