Most companies exploring augmented reality are approaching the subject in terms of visual possibilities but most companies aren’t Bose. The audio specialist at SXSW announced intentions to hop aboard the AR bandwagon albeit probably not how you’d imagine.

Bose is creating the world’s first audio augmented reality platform. Unlike visual AR which adds an extra layer to things you see, Bose AR adds an extra layer of things to hear.

In speaking with CNET, Bose offered up multiple potential use scenarios. For example, when traveling, Bose AR could play historical speeches while visiting landmarks or describe the history of a painting in a museum. The platform could also translate and read signs aloud when traveling in a foreign country. When checking in at the airport, Bose AR could relay turn-by-burn directions to help you get to your departure gate.

It’s a new take on augmented reality but one that sounds as if it would be a perfect complement to visual AR. Personally, I’m surprised it has taken this long for someone to come up with the idea.

Bose has set up a $50 million fund that’ll be used to invest in companies interested in creating apps, services and related technologies for the Bose AR platform.

Bose says it plans on sharing additional details on what’s possible in the near future.