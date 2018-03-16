When it comes to climbing the IT career ladder, having the right certifications can certainly help. And while there is a myriad of providers out there, few can match the weight and credibility that having a CompTIA certification gives you. Now, with the Complete 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle, you can train to ace a host of CompTIA certification exams and fast track your job hunt, and it's on sale for more than 90% off.

From network security to cloud computing, this collection features more than 140 hours of training spread across 14 courses to get you certified in several IT disciplines. Make your way through each course, and you'll familiarize yourself with the concepts and techniques you're likely to be tested on when you finally sit for the exams. Plus, with lifetime access, you can work through each course at the pace that's right for you.

The Complete 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle normally retails for $4,927, but TechSpot readers can sign up for $59, saving more than 90% off.

