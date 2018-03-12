Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the year’s first major flagships so understandably, people are looking to learn as much about them as possible before they go on sale. Select members of the media shared their findings last week across a range of categories although durability wasn’t one of them.

For that, we turn to YouTube where JerryRigEverything puts the S9 through the paces.

The Galaxy S9 uses Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 on its screen so there aren’t any real surprises in terms of scratch resistance. The screen is lightly scratched by a level six Mohs hardness pick and succumbs to deeper scratches with a level seven pick. As such, everyday hazards like razor blades, coins and keys shouldn’t present any issue.

The phone’s earpiece also shouldn’t give you any trouble as it’s tucked away behind a durable metal grill rather than a flimsy cloth covering.

The sides of the phone, however, aren’t quite as durable. It took little effort with a razor blade to scrape away the painted black aluminum. The metal itself is said to be stronger although I’m not sure that amounts to much given how easily the paint came off. The phone’s rear-mounted fingerprint sensor also scratched relatively easy. Despite the scratches, it still worked flawlessly.

In the burn test, the phone’s screen lasted about 12 seconds before the pixels started to turn white. It did recover once the flame was removed but the oleophobic coating was permanently damaged. Fortunately, this isn’t a stressor that most people will ever have to deal with.

Things also went well in the non-scientific bend test. The phone’s glass never separated from the frame, thus retaining its water resistant properties.

Drop tests weren’t conducted but will be performed in the near future, we’re told.

Of course, many will end up putting their S9 in a case meaning cosmetic damage won't ever really be a concern.