If you're a regular YouTube viewer, you've probably already heard of the platform's "Dark Mode" functionality. Though the feature started as part of a limited test in April 2017, Dark Mode later rolled out to all YouTube users in May along with the site's Material Design visual overhaul.

For the unaware, Dark Mode is a feature that essentially flips YouTube's normal white color scheme to one mostly composed of various shades of black and gray. This feature is primarily geared towards users who tend to browse YouTube late at night when the website's ordinary bright colors can be a little hard on the eyes.

Unfortunately for fans of YouTube's mobile app, the feature was initially only available to desktop users. However, that's changing now. Starting today, YouTube will be rolling out the Dark Mode feature to mobile devices beginning with iOS-powered smartphones and tablets. YouTube reportedly said Android users will be receiving the feature "soon" but did not specify an exact release date.