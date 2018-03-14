In a bid to be clever and mysterious, Crystal Dynamics changed the official Tomb Raider website so that it only displays a black and white image of an eclipse and a date and time reading “March 15th, 2018 6:00 am PDT.” It would seem that the alteration was made to tease an announcement that will be coming tomorrow.

To automate the announcement, the web design team came up with a javascript to post the reveal at the designated time. They must have also thought that nobody would look at the source code because all of the details of the "surprise" are contained within the script. So thanks to snoops on Twitter, tomorrow’s announcement comes today.

The source code of the page reveals that Shadow of the Tomb Raider has finally been given a release date of September 14, 2018. Barring any changes to the webpage, this date will be set into a countdown timer.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider will be launched September 14th, lol pic.twitter.com/EJAiNbVWxH — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 14, 2018

The code also indicates that there is a “reveal” event scheduled for April 27, 2018. Pre-orders for the game will start tomorrow as well, as there will be a button or link to place your order.

“Shadow of The Tomb Raider is the climatic [sic] finale of Lara's origin story,” reads some of the misspelled copy.

It also appears that there will be a contest or sweepstakes. It is unclear what it will entail as the only clues pointing to this tidbit are links to “Rules” and “Prizes.” There are two large bodies of text with those labels, but at this time they are only filled with Lorem Ipsum as placeholders. One could safely assume that this will be filled with the actual copy before 6:00 am PDT tomorrow.

The final detail revealed is that the game will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. This discovery is significant because it had previously been rumored that Microsoft had cut a deal to make the game an Xbox exclusive, but that does not appear to be the case.

I have a feeling that right about now, in an office somewhere, someone is being mercilessly teased.

“Way to end the suspense, John.”