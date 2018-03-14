Microsoft's productivity-oriented Outlook.com website hasn't changed much recently. Indeed, the last major visual overhaul the email and calendar platform received happened way back in 2015, bringing third-party app support, improved search tools and customizable themes.

However, a few months ago Microsoft decided it was time for yet another Outlook.com facelift. To that end, the company released a heavily reworked version of the platform's interface to beta testers back in August. Starting today, though, the bulk of those changes will finally be rolling out to regular users without the need to opt-in to the beta.

In addition to streamlining the interface, the new Outlook.com update brings faster performance, improved Skype integration and "new ways" to access add-ons such as Evernote and Paypal. Furthermore, according to Neowin, the email side of Outlook.com will now include "easier ways" to categorize and filter emails, as seen in the image below.

For reference, this is what the old Outlook.com interface looked like:

The only features that won't be rolling out to ordinary users with this update are the upcoming changes to Outlook.com's calendar and people tools - those will remain restricted to beta testers for the time being.

That said, if you don't feel like waiting, you can simply toggle the "Try the beta" button in the top right corner of Outlook.com's interface to test out all the new tweaks at once.

Images via Neowin & The Verge