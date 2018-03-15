Discovery Channel’s streaming destination, CuriosityStream, is offering all three parts of Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places free for a limited time.

The Emmy Award-winning docu-series stars Hawking as he pilots a CGI-based ship – the S.S. Hawking – through the cosmos, virtually exploring regions of the universe he devoted his life to studying.

Mixing recollections from his childhood and family life that inspired his work as a scientist, he goes in search of the ultimate mystery: the theory of everything. Along the way, time travel and a precarious free fall to Venus, plus questions about aliens, God, and truth, offer unprecedented insight into this genius mind.

The third and final episode, in which Hawking faces his greatest AI fears, was originally scheduled for release on April 19 but given his death on March 14, CuriosityStream decided to go ahead and release the episode ASAP.

All three entries are available to stream for free through March 23.

