Smartwatches and other wearables haven't quite eliminated the need for a smartphone yet but they're still fairly popular pieces of tech, particularly in the health and fitness community.

With that in mind, it was no surprise to see Google enter the smartwatch market themselves back in 2014 with the launch of their "Android Wear" wearable OS. Though the search giant doesn't technically sell any branded devices of their own, they've partnered up with companies like Asus, LG and Samsung to bring the OS to market.

On Monday, we reported Google could be considering rebranding their wearable OS to "Wear OS" in order to avoid alienating Apple customers who may not know Android Wear works with both Android and iOS devices.

Those rumors have now been confirmed. As of today, Google has officially changed the name of their wearable OS from Android Wear to Wear OS, simultaneously changing the Android Wear logo to a multi-colored "W."

"As our technology and partnerships have evolved, so have our users. In 2017, one out of three new Android Wear watch owners also used an iPhone," Wear OS Director of Product Dennis Troper explained in a blog post. "So as the watch industry gears up for another Baselworld next week, we’re announcing a new name that better reflects our technology, vision, and most important of all—the people who wear our watches."

Troper says the new branding will roll out to customers' wearable devices over the next few weeks.