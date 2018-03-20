A teenager has reportedly been killed after her phone exploded while she was using it. 18-year-old Uma Oram from Kheriakani, India was using a Nokia 5233 to talk to a relative while charging the device. The unexplained explosion knocked her unconscious and caused injuries to her hand, leg and chest. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

According to the Metro, the victim's brother, Durga Prasad Oram, said, "The cell phone was put on charging when she started talking to a relative. Its battery exploded suddenly. Before we could know what exactly happened, Uma fell unconscious. She was declared dead at the hospital.”

Although Durga and some local news sources say the phone in question was a Nokia 3310, it appears to actually be a Nokia 5233. The Symbian S60-based smartphone was launched back in 2010, and was Nokia’s cheapest touchscreen phone at the time of its release.

A spokesperson for HMD Global, which has exclusive rights to the Nokia brand through a licensing agreement, said the phone at the center of the incident "was not manufactured or sold by HMD Global, the new home of Nokia phones, set up in 2017 to create a new range of Nokia devices.”

"As HMD Global, we are committed to producing high-quality handsets which deliver a strong user experience and meet high customer expectations.”

Police are investigating the scene and Oram's body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Back in November, 14-year-old Le Thi Xoan from Vietnam was electrocuted and died after rolling over a damaged iPhone charging cable, which was suspected to be one of the many third-party knockoffs available.