Today the development team from Rare is happy to announce the launch of Sea of Thieves for Windows 10 and Xbox One. The pirate-themed first-person multiplayer co-op and player vs. player game takes players through sea battles, on quests to find buried treasure and of course, on walks down the plank.

Launch festivities are taking place at Microsoft Store locations in New York and Sydney. Gamers are being encouraged to solve a series of riddles in The Quest for the Golden Bananas for the opportunity to win four 18-carat gold bananas. For UK residents, a live stream will be available to engage with content creators.

As an Xbox Play Anywhere title, the game may be purchased digitally for Xbox One or Windows 10 and played on both platforms without having to buy a second copy of the game. For those curious, Xbox Game Pass also enables this benefit. Gamers will additionally play against players from both platforms simultaneously no matter which device they prefer to play on.

A special edition Xbox One S Sea of Thieves bundle is available with a copy of the game and a styled controller. The standalone game will set you back the typical $59.99.

Launching a project that has been under development for nearly two years is quite the accomplishment for a team of staff, but as most know, things rarely go exactly as planned. Rare has committed to working 24/7 over the next few days to ensure that all launch issues are resolved as quickly as possible. Status updates and patches are expected to be issued several times as players find and report any last-minute glitches.