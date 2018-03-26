If you’re looking to splash out on an OELD TV and are a Sony fan, here’s some good news: the company’s latest lineup is a lot cheaper than last year’s models, which started at $5000.

Sony has announced that its 2018 A8F OLED television starts at $2800 for the 55-inch model, with the 65-inch version coming in at $3800. It features an all-new one slate design that makes it easy to mount close to the wall, and comes with an X1 Extreme processor to deliver an “exquisite” contrast and 4K HDR picture.

While there are other companies that offer OLED TVs at a lower price point, Sony’s Acoustic Surface technology that could help justify the A8F's cost. The feature, which is also found in last year's OLEDs, lets sound emanate from the entire display. Vibrating units behind the panel allow the sound to move from side to side within the picture and be isolated to certain parts of the screen, so effects such as dialogue appear to come directly from characters’ mouths.

For those who want most of the benefits the A8F offers but would rather pay less by opting for an LCD screen, there’s Sony’s XBR-X900F line. These TVs start at $1100 for a 49-inch model, reaching $5300 for the largest, 85-inch version. You can save even more by choosing one of its X850F sets, which lack the X1 Extreme processor; these start at $1800 for a 65-inch and reach $4500 for an 85-inch.

While the A8F and other Sony 4K TVs do support HDR10 or Hybrid Log-Gamma, buyers who want the Dolby Vision HDR standard will have to wait until it arrives via an update later this year.

Some X900F and X850F models are available through Amazon and Best Buy now, while the A8F is can be preordered from both companies.

Here is the full price list:

Sony XBR-A8F 4K HDR Ultra HD TV Series Line Models

Sony XBR-55XA8F 55” class (54.6” diag) 4K HDR TV, $2,799.99 msrp

Sony XBR-65XA8F 65” class (64.5” diag) 4K HDR TV, $3,799.99 msrp

Sony XBR-X900F 4K HDR Ultra HD TV Series Line Models

Sony XBR-49X900F 49” class (49.6” diag) 4K HDR TV, $1,099.99 msrp

Sony XBR-55X900F 55” class (54.6” diag) 4K HDR TV, $1,499.99 msrp

Sony XBR-65X900F 65” class (64.5” diag) 4K HDR TV, $2,199.99 msrp

Sony XBR-75X900F 75” class (74.5” diag) 4K HDR TV, $3,799.99 msrp

Sony XBR-85X900F 85” class (84.5” diag) 4K HDR TV, $5,299.99 msrp

Sony X850F 4K HDR Ultra HD TV Series Line Models and Prices

Sony XBR-65X850F 65” class (64.5” diag) 4K HDR TV, $1,799.99 msrp

Sony XBR-75X850F 75” class (74.5” diag) 4K HDR TV, $2,999.99 msrp

Sony XBR-85X850F 85” class (84.5” diag) 4K HDR TV, $4,499.99 msrp