What just happened? Samsung has confirmed that its 2025 OLED TVs will support Nvidia G-Sync. While the panels likely won't include all the features found in high-end G-Sync-branded PC monitors, the announcement will make engaging Variable Refresh Rate easier for users with Nvidia graphics cards.

The TV manufacturer will introduce the functionality in its latest flagship model, the S95F. Other models, such as the S95D, S90D, S85D, S90F, and S85F, will receive G-Sync later this year.

Also Read: FreeSync and G-Sync: What You Need to Know

G-Sync is Nvidia's implementation of VRR, which adjusts a display's refresh rate in real time to match a PC or game console's output. Support for AMD's equivalent, FreeSync, is more common in TVs. Although G-Sync and FreeSync exhibited significant differences in the early days of VRR, the two are now mostly interchangeable. Nvidia GPUs support FreeSync, but adding G-Sync means users no longer have to engage VRR manually in the Nvidia control panel.

Still, some differences exist between the extra features each implementation brings to high-tier displays. Many TVs, including Samsung's S95F, support FreeSync Premium Pro's full feature set, enabling VRR with HDR, high refresh rates, and low framerate compensation (LFC). LFC mitigates the jitteriness of low framerates by setting the refresh rate at double a connected device's output.

While Samsung's new TVs are G-Sync compatible, some pricier monitors include full G-Sync support and G-Sync Ultimate certification. Like FreeSync Premium Pro, they support HDR and higher refresh rates, but Nvidia's proprietary hardware enables features like variable overdrive ghost reduction, ULMB2, and Reflex Analyzer.

Also Read: Nvidia G-Sync vs. AMD FreeSync in 2024

Meanwhile, the S95F also tries to improve gaming performance with Auto Low Latency input lag reduction and other features. Its AI Auto Game Mode automatically detects various video game genres and adjusts picture and sound settings accordingly. It also includes Samsung Gaming Hub, a smart TV cloud gaming menu that supports Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox cloud gaming, and Amazon Luna.

Other features include OLED Glare-Free technology and the company's brightest-ever OLED presentation through OLED HDR Pro. Furthermore, all four of the TV's HDMI ports support refresh rates up to 165Hz in 4K using Samsung's Motion Xcelerator technology.

Prices range between $2,999 for the 55-inch model and $6,499 for the 83-inch variant. The other Samsung 2025 OLEDs are significantly cheaper, with the 55-inch S85D starting at $899. Customers can save $400 on the S90F and S85F this week, while 2024 models enjoy steeper discounts.