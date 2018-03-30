Canon in September 2015 announced it was developing a couple of ultra-high resolution CMOS image sensors. Chief among them was the 120MXS with a staggering 13,280 x 9,184 effective pixel count (120 megapixels). We’ve seen the sensor crop up (no pun intended) a few times since then but now, we’ve got some sample video to admire.

The 120MXS is an ultra-high resolution CMOS sensor with 13280 x 9184 effective pixels (approx. 60x the resolution of Full HD). It has a size equivalent to APS-H (29.22mm x 20.20mm), and a square pixel arrangement of 2.2μm x 2.2μm with 122 million effective pixels. Ultra-high-resolution is made possible by parallel signal processing, which reads signals at high speed from multiple pixels. All pixel progressive reading of 9.4 fps is made possible by 28 digital signal output channels. It is available in RGB or with twice the sensitivity, in monochrome.

In Canon’s latest video, we can see the incredibly high detail that a sensor of this caliber is capable of capturing. Fine details that are lost in standard Full HD are readily apparent with the 120 megapixel solution.

It’s impressive, no doubt, but also a bit frightening. The stadium scene, specifically, shows what’s possible in terms of surveillance when you’ve got an ultra-high resolution camera at your disposal.

