The first Android Go smartphone to grace US shores is now available and if you’re wanting to give it a shot, it won’t set you back very much money.

The ZTE Tempo Go features a 5.0-inch display operating at a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC – a quad-core chip operating at 1.1GHz – that works in conjunction with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of local storage (expandable by 32GB via microSD card slot).

There’s also a five-megapixel rear-facing camera, a two-megapixel front shooter and a 3.5mm headphone jack in addition to the usual gamut of wireless connectivity options like 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. ZTE’s website doesn’t mention the size of the phone’s battery.

Obviously, there’s not a whole lot to get excited about here in terms of hardware specifications. What is noteworthy, however, is the fact that it runs Google’s version of Android for low-end devices. Dubbed Android Go, the OS features performance and storage improvements with data management features and security benefits built-in. It also offers a set of lightweight Google apps and access to a tuned version of the Google Play Store that highlights apps that’ll work best on lower-end hardware.

There’s no guarantee that Android Go will offer a great experience but it should be better than what you’d get with an otherwise “stock” install of Android running on underpowered hardware.

The ZTE Tempo Go is available as of writing priced at $79.99.