Tech companies’ crackdown on cryptocurrency-related scams is continuing. After last month announcing it would ban all ads related to digital currencies this June, Google has now said it will begin doing away with extensions that mine crypto from the Chrome store.

The company writes that up until now, its store has permitted these extensions as long as cryptomining is the single purpose and users are adequately informed about the behavior. But 90 percent of all extensions with mining scripts that devs have tried to add to the Chrome store failed to comply with these rules, leading to Google's decision to remove them all.

As of yesterday, the Chrome store will no longer accept any new crypto-mining extensions. Those already available from the store will be removed in late June.

"The extensions platform provides powerful capabilities that have enabled our developer community to build a vibrant catalog of extensions that help users get the most out of Chrome," Google said. "Unfortunately, these same capabilities have attracted malicious software developers who attempt to abuse the platform at the expense of users. This policy is another step forward in ensuring that Chrome users can enjoy the benefits of extensions without exposing themselves to hidden risks."

Back in March, Google said it would ban all online ads promoting cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings starting in June. The restriction also covers advertisements for risky financial services, including binary options. This followed a similar move by Facebook in January, while Twitter is reportedly preparing a ban on ads for initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency wallets, and token sales, though there may be “limited exceptions” made for currency exchanges.