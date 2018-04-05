JVC’s 4K D-ILA projectors (short for Direct-Drive Image Light Amplification) have been around for a while now but they aren’t exactly what most people would consider affordable. A quick check of JVC’s website, for example, reveals that the cheapest offering will run you $3,999.95.

If that’s a bit more than you’re looking to spend, perhaps the company’s latest offering will be a bit easier to swallow?

The LX-UH1 is a 4K HDR DLP projector that boasts a compact design and a wide range of horizontal and vertical lens-shifting angles to accommodate most installs (±60 percent vertical lens shift and ±23 percent horizontal lens shift). There’s also a 1.6x zoom lens to further assist with setup.

As CEPro points out, the beamer utilizes the newly-developed TRP DMD (digital micromirror device) technology and offers HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma support, a dynamic contrast ratio of 100,000:1 and 2,000 lumens of brightness.

The new 0.47-inch TRP DMD is a 4K UHD DLP chipset that throws crisp 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) video. Ab RGBRGB color wheel is also present and according to JVC, the LX-UH1 supports 100 percent of the Rec.709 color space (BT.2020 compatible).

The projector is also said to offer two HDMI inputs, one of which “features the full speed/full spec HDMI/HDCP2.2 standard and capable of handling data transfer rates up to 18Gbps.” Other goodies include an RS232C interface and a 12-volt screen trigger output.

Pricing is reportedly set at $2,499.