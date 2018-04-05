Campo Santo, the developer behind the critically-acclaimed indie game Firewatch, announced that the game will be ported to the Nintendo Switch.

Firewatch tells the gripping story of Henry, who takes a job as a fire lookout in the Wyoming wilderness in 1989. Henry routinely goes out into the wilderness to investigate various mysteries throughout the surrounding area. He is aided in these adventures by his supervisor Delilah who is only ever accessible via Henry's radio. While he's doing his job, Henry has to not only has to deal with solving the mysteries but also navigate the emotional waters as he deals with his ongoing (and many times personal) conversations with Delilah.

Since release in 2016, Firewatch has sold over a million copies and has won several awards including Best Indie Game at the 2016 Golden Joystick Awards and Best Narrative at the 2017 Game Developers Choice Awards.

For now, Campo Santo has not mentioned a release date or price, only that it's coming soon. Obviously, because the game was originally launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the development team will have to ensure that Firewatch works on the relatively weaker Switch.

"Reengineering the sprawling meadows and towering trees of Firewatch’swilderness to play perfectly on new hardware is no small engineering task. We’ve been hard at work stripping much of Firewatch’s tech down to the studs and rebuilding it to render the world more quickly, to stream and load faster, and to generally be more responsive. Nearly everyone in the Campo Santo office has a Nintendo Switch (and the rest want one). We know what a good Switch game feels like, and want to make sure Firewatch feels like one too."

The game is a mixture of mystery, humor, drama, romance, and a little bit of horror. I've played through the game and I highly recommend it. While the game is relatively short, the generous autosave make it easier to play in spurts, suitable for mobility.