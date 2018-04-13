Acer at CES in January teased a new Chromebox called the CXI3. Availability and pricing remained elusive over the past few months but now, we’ve got what looks to be a solid launch window and pricing information for multiple configurations.

As first reported by Chrome Unboxed, listings have popped up on several online retailers including CDW and TigerDirect for various models of Acer’s new Chromebox. The cheapest appears to be the CXI3-4GKM which is powered by Intel’s Celeron 3865U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB solid state drive – yours for roughly $280.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the CXI3-I716GKM, a stout little machine packing an eighth generation Intel Core i7 8550U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 64GB solid state drive and Intel UHD Graphics 620 for just shy of $730.

Other configurations include the CXI3-I38GKM with a Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for around $450 and the CXI3-I58GKM with Intel’s Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of local storage space for $500. All models include three USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and one USB 3.1 Type-C port as well as a microSD card slot and a Kensington lock slot. Systems also include a vertical stand, a VESA mounting kit and a wireless antenna.

According to CDW’s listings, the machines should be in stock within 8-10 days which, by this point, should translate to sometime late next week.