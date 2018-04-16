Monthly theater ticket subscription service MoviePass exploded in popularity when they dropped their monthly fee to a mere $9.95 a month.

MoviePass, for the unaware, is a service that allows customers to watch as many movies as they can in any given month, up to one per day. The service has been criticized by theater chains like AMC for being unsustainable but the startup is still alive and kicking today.

It seems MoviePass' popularity has attracted the attention of foreign business owners if a recent Engadget report is anything to go by. According to the outlet, a company called "cPass" is looking to fill the MoviePass-sized hole in the UK's entertainment sector.

The UK service has currently launched in the form of a limited beta but company owners Puya and Pedram Vahabi hope to expand in the near future.

In practice, cPass will work pretty much the same as MoviePass - customers play a flat £9.95 monthly fee to watch up to one movie per day.

However, the key difference between the two lies in cPass' long-term plans for their service. Rather than limiting its scope to theater tickets, cPass hopes to eventually allow their customers to use their cPass cards to attend local music events or other entertainment venues.

cPass aims to monetize their platform by displaying targeted internal ads within their app, essentially using their customers' data to turn a profit. If a user would like to opt out of data collection, they can pay cPass an additional fee to do so.

As nice as cPass sounds, its business model is risky - in theory, the company could lose money for every customer that watches more than one movie a month. Still, cPass' founders seem confident in their business model and their future monetization plans.

At any rate, if you're a UK resident you'll soon be able to try out cPass for yourself. The service will be launching to the general public starting sometime in September or October.