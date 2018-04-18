Tesla isn't the only company developing convenient electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Volkswagen (VW) is working on their own supercharger-like network of fast-charging EV stations as well.

The key difference between VW's charging network and Tesla's supercharger network lies in their locations. VW's first fast chargers won't be standalone stations like Tesla's are. Rather, VW has partnered with Walmart to install their EV chargers at 100 of the retail giant's US store locations across 34 states.

VW has placed subsidiary Electrify America (EA) at the helm of their ambitious project.

"The expansion of Walmart’s electric vehicle charging facilities with our ultra-fast charging systems will provide consumers with a quick and convenient way to charge their vehicles in the time it takes to make their Walmart purchases," Electrify America CEO Mark McNabb said in a statement. (PDF) "EV owners need a convenient, reliable and fast turnaround in recharging their vehicles."

The company claims their fast chargers will be "seven times faster" than other charging solutions around today.

EA's 150-350 kW fast chargers will be capable of supplying up to 20 miles of range per minute of charging time, according to a press release. The company claims their fast chargers will be "seven times faster" than other charging solutions around today.

If you're wondering when you can take advantage of VW's upcoming charging stations for yourself, Electrify America hopes to finish the project by June 2019, though they haven't offered any details regarding pricing just yet.

This move on VW's part is ultimately a positive one for the growth of electric vehicle community. Setting up convenient charging stations at one of the nation's biggest retailers could do wonders for electric vehicle adoption in the US.