If you've always wanted to create your own website but have felt overwhelmed by the complexity involved with learning a programming language, you might be in luck now. One of Google's Area 120 idea incubator teams have successfully developed an app that could make learning JavaScript easier than ever.

The app, called Grasshopper, uses mini-games and quizzes to teach its users the popular web design language. Rather than manually typing lines of code, you simply tap on various provided code blocks.

Instead of simply guiding users through a tutorial, Grasshopper takes advantage of increasingly-difficult puzzles to engage users and help them develop much-needed problem-solving skills. The puzzle's solution is displayed for you and your goal is to emulate it using the code blocks provided below the solution.

When you first launch the app, it'll ask you if you're new to coding. While I can't personally speak to what this changes (you aren't allowed to change your mind later), presumably, the app will adjust advice frequency or course pacing depending on the option you select.

To keep you coming back, Grasshopper will award you with frequent achievements for progressing through the learning material. Additionally, you'll be given the opportunity to set daily coding reminders to help you stay on track.

If you're interested in learning a useful skill and having fun at the same time, you can download Grasshopper for free via the Google Play Store or the App Store.