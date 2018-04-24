We’re just over a week away from the LG G7 ThinQ launch in New York on May 2, which means leaks are arriving thick and fast. The latest comes from reliable leaker Evan Blass in the form of another press render, giving us a good look at the handset from every angle.

As we saw in other press renders earlier this month, the LG G7 ThinQ is one of several Android devices to come with an iPhone X-style notch. The upcoming Android P has been designed to support these cutouts, but many non-Apple fans still see them as a controversial addition. We get further confirmation of the notch in these images, but we still don’t know if there will be an option to hide it. Some phones, such as the upcoming OnePlus 6, will let users add black bars around the side of the cutout, thereby making it less obvious.

The image also shows an extra button on the left side beneath the volume rocker, which is used to activate Google Assistant. This follows in the footsteps of Samsung and its habit of adding dedicated virtual assistant buttons to its handsets, though most people would probably choose Google Assistant over Bixby.

We also see the SIM card tray on the top instead of the side, where it’s found in the V30, as well as a USB Type-C port and speakers. It’s also good to note that LG is one of the few phone companies sticking with the headphone jack. The fingerprint reader, meanwhile, remains in a central position on the rear of the phone.

It seems the contentious ThinQ branding, which is part of the upgraded V30S ThinQ unveiled at MWC, is a certainty for the G7. LG even rolled out an update to the original LG V30 on Verizon to add the ThinQ name, so it has plenty of faith in the brand.