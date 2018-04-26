TCL has emerged in recent years as one of the premiere entry-level television manufacturers and its upcoming 6-Series line looks to cement the company’s position.

Introduced at CES in January, the 6-Series line is the successor to 2017’s P6-Series and features a slim metal design, Dolby Vision HDR, integrated Roku smart TV technology, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Ethernet connectivity and a trio of HDMI 2.0a ports. TCL said last month that it planned to launch the new 6-Series line on May 1 but neglected to pin a price tag on them.

Now, the Chinese electronics maker has filled in the missing piece of the puzzle.

The 55-inch (55R617) set will retail for $649 while the larger 65-inch model (65R617) will command $999.

The TVs also feature TCL’s Contrast Control Zones technology which identifies bright and dark areas in each frame of content and adjusts the visuals accordingly. The 55-inch model boasts 96 zones while the 65-inch set now features an impressive 120 zones, TCL says.

According to an NPD report, TCL achieved the number two TV unit sales position in the US last September, besting competitors Vizio and LG for the spot. Samsung was the top-ranked television brand during the five-week report period.

TCL’s 49S405 was featured as the top value pick in our recent article on recommended 4K TVs that can effectively be used as desktop PC monitors.