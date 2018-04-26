Mozilla is betting big on virtual reality. The software maker last month announced Firefox Reality, a new version of its popular web browser it says will cater to our virtual future. That product is still a ways off but fret not as Mozilla has a new VR experience that’s launching today.

Hubs is an experimental social VR platform that allows users to chat with each other in virtual reality. It’s built using WebVR (and eventually, WebXR) which means it’s compatible with any and every mixed reality headset out there, from the highest-end HTC Vive to the most basic of phone-based cardboard viewers.

Plus, it’s incredibly easy to use. It’s all browser-based: you can create a room with a single click then share and access the room using a URL. There are no apps to download, no installation process to grapple with – just click and you are in.

As it stands today, Mozilla’s Hubs is a lot like what most envisioned Facebook would do with Oculus when it bought the company for $2 billion in 2014. It seems very similar to Facebook Spaces or AltspaceVR – it’s just a basic VR chatroom, really.

Keep in mind that Mozilla’s concept is still in the very early stages and will evolve over time as its direction materializes. The biggest takeaway right now, however, appears to be its ease of use and compatibility.