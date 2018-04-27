Nintendo on Friday announced a partnership with Japanese developer Cygames to create an original action RPG title for Android and iOS devices.

Dragalia Lost was co-developed and will be jointly operated after launch by both Nintendo and Cygames. Not much is known about the title although some early thoughts can be drawn from the game’s reveal trailer (it features a heavy anime art style, for example).

Nintendo did mention that it will obtain a five percent stake in Cygames as a result of the partnership.

Dragalia Lost will launch in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau this summer before rolling out to North American and European markets. More information is expected at E3 in June.

