Nintendo has been doing pretty well for themselves as of late. In January, the Nintendo Switch console managed to surpass the Wii U's lifetime sales in a single year.

Major releases such as Super Mario: Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have also reached impressive sales numbers recently, with the former shipping over 9 million copies as of late January.

It seems Nintendo is eager to keep their hot streak going if their recently-published E3 plans are anything to go by. The plans reveal that the company plans to make the upcoming Super Smash Bros. for Switch the focal point of their presentation.

On June 11, Nintendo will host a massive, live Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the event which will pit "invited players" against each other in the upcoming title.

Come June 12, Nintendo plans to show the game off further with a "video presentation." The contents of that presentation aren't clear at the moment, but an extended gameplay demo with possible release date announcement seems likely.

If you plan to visit E3 and you'd like to get some hands-on time with the game, Nintendo advises you to "come dressed as [your] favorite Nintendo character" on June 12 for a chance to be chosen to play the game live on stage.

Alongside the Smash Bros. invitational, Nintendo Treehouse: Live will kick off "three days of live gameplay, appearances and an insider look at games" beginning with the new Super Smash Bros.

If you don't want to miss any critical Super Smash Bros. information, you can visit the "E3 2018" section of Nintendo's official website to get reminders for all company events scheduled to occur at the convention.