Despite some tough competition from Fortnite: Battle Royale, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds remains incredibly popular. One of the major criticisms still aimed at the game, however, is its abundance of cheaters, but PUBG Corp continues to crack down on the practice. Recent efforts include the arrest of 15 people accused of using hacks and cheats. Not only were they arrested, but the individuals were also fined a total of $5.1 million.

A Steam post by PUBG Corporation's Ryan Rigney reveals that in addition to upgrading the game’s security measures and improving/adding to its anti-cheat solutions, the company has been working with local authorities to bring those who develop, sell, promote, or use hacking and cheating program to justice.

At the start of the year, Chinese authorities working with Tencent, which partnered with Bluehole to release PUBG in China, arrested 120 people for the creation and designing of cheats for the game. On April 25, another 15 suspects were arrested. Based on their names, most if not all of these arrests are likely to have also taken place in China.

According to translated information from local authorities, the arrests were made for “developing hack programs, hosting marketplaces for hack programs, and brokering transactions.” But the suspects aren’t in trouble just because of cheating, but also for adding malicious code to the programs.

“Some hack programs that are being distributed through the internet includes a Huigezi Trojan horse (Chinese backdoor) virus. It was proven that hack developers used this virus to control users’ PC, scan their data, and extract information illegally.”

Rigney writes that the long-running rumor claiming certain hacking/cheating programs steal info from users’ PCs has now been confirmed to be true, which should make people think twice about using them.

While $5.1 million in fines is an incredible figure, it could go even higher as there are other suspects still being investigated.

"We’ll continue to crack down on hacking/cheating programs, until our players are free to battle it out in a totally fair environment," added Rigney