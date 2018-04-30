A World Cup expansion for FIFA 18 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on May 29, EA announced on Monday. It marks the first time EA has opted not to release a standalone World Cup game, instead choosing to bolster its most recent soccer game with a free update.

As per EA’s landing page, the expansion will feature official FIFA World Cup elements including all 32 qualified national teams, 12 Russian stadiums, match balls and of course, the iconic trophy which is being rendered with the Frostbite engine for the first time.

It’ll also include FIFA’s most popular mode, the Ultimate Team experience, where you can build an international dream squad utilizing the roster of all 32 qualified national teams. This mode is said to feature a new chemistry system that uses nationalities and confederations instead of clubs and leagues for key chemistry components when building and organizing your squad.

EA is also planning to release a World Cup expansion on mobile devices on June 6 although details about that version remain elusive right now.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14 and runs through July 15 in Russia.