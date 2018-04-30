Mechanical keyboard specialist Cherry recently introduced a new keyboard designed for style-conscious typists that prefer a laptop-style keyboard over a full-size desktop counterpart, the latter of which typically offers much more key travel.

The Cherry KC 6000 Slim utilizes the company’s SX scissor-style keyswitches rather than the MX mechanical switches you may be more familiar with. According to The Tech Report (Cherry’s website doesn’t seem to be loading right now for some reason), the rubber dome switches on the KC 6000 Slim are rated for 10 million keypresses and require 65 cN of force to actuate with a key travel distance of 2.5mm.

By comparison, a standard Cherry MX Blue switch travels 4mm and requires 50 cN of force to fully actuate.

The KC 6000 Slim will be offered in two color schemes – silver with white keys and teal accents and black with black keys and red accents – in a variety of key layouts. The keycaps themselves will be laser-engraved, we’re told, so you won’t have to worry about stickers rubbing off over time. There’s also a handful of media-specific keys across the top to quick-launch the calculator, adjust audio volume and more.

Look for the Cherry KC 6000 Slim to land in May priced around $50.