Why it matters: As the keyboard space continues to evolve, Cherry's latest innovations show how far switch technology has come. By combining advances in sensing, efficiency, and feel, Cherry is refining its legacy and reshaping what users can expect from future keyboards – whether that means quieter typing, longer battery life, or a more satisfying press.

German keyboard maker Cherry has unveiled a "bold new chapter" in its history at Computex 2025, headlined by the debut of its first inductive switch and three new additions to its MX mechanical lineup. The announcements mark a clear push to modernize its catalog with improved durability, efficiency, and typing feel across multiple use cases.

Leading the charge is the Cherry IK, a next-generation analog switch built on patented inductive sensing. Instead of relying on physical contact for actuation, the switch detects electromagnetic changes, enabling contactless operation. It supports RGB lighting and customizable actuation points, delivering a more versatile typing experience. Compared to traditional magnetic switches, the IK reportedly uses 50 percent less power and just 5 percent of what Hall effect switches consume, representing a substantial leap forward for wireless keyboard battery life. Cherry plans to launch the IK switch this fall.

The company also introduced three MX mechanical switches targeting different user needs. First up is the MX Honey, a silent tactile switch tailored for office environments. It's part of the MX2A family and features a reworked spring design with factory-applied lubrication for smoother keystrokes.

For fans of ultra-light linear switches, the MX Blossom is now Cherry's lightest mechanical offering, requiring just 35 centinewtons of actuation force. Like the MX Honey, it shares the MX2A's upgraded internals.

Finally, the MX Falcon caters to heavy typists and keyboard enthusiasts who want a strong tactile experience. Drawing inspiration from classic keyboards and the distinct click of typewriters, this switch features Cherry's first long-pole stem design, perfect for those who crave more pronounced typing feedback.

With these launches, Cherry is diversifying its switch lineup – moving from mainstream mechanical designs toward specialized, high-performance innovations aimed at professionals and hobbyists. All three MX switches debut in prebuilt keyboards this June, with standalone kits expected to follow.