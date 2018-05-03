HTC has released what looks like a full teardown of its next smartphone along with the date of its full reveal set for May 23. It is expected that it will be called the U12 or U12+.

In terms of specs, the U12 will likely arrive with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6-inch WQHD+ LCD display, up to 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. A space for microSD cards is visible in the teardown and matches up to previous rumors.

HTC is going heavy on the cameras with dual rear-facing and dual front-facing sensors. The back is expected to feature a 12MP and 16MP camera. Two 8MP cameras could be found on the front of the device, something not found on many competing flagships.

Software is expected to be incrementally improved using a newer version of HTC's Edge Sense UI on top of Android Oreo. A new Face Sense recognition feature is also incoming, but it's still unlikely to be as secure as a hardware implementation. One potentially game-changing feature is the use of Google's Project Treble to deliver faster software updates without needing approval from carriers every time.

To keep the device running most of the day, a 3,420mAh battery is installed. Compared to the Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 10 carrying 4,000mAh batteries in the same form factor, this is somewhat unimpressive. However, screenshots of Verizon's website list the battery at 3,500mAh. Regardless, the difference in runtime between the two will be negligible to everyday users.