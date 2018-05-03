God of War has become the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive to date, Sony revealed on Thursday.

Asad Qizilbash, vice president of marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said more than 3.1 million copies of the game were sold globally within the first three days of launch (April 20 – 22). Shannon Studstill, head of operations at Santa Monica Studios (the game’s developer), shared the following statement regarding the re-imagining of the franchise:

“I would like to personally thank the millions of fans around the world who decided to embark on Kratos’ latest adventure with us. Your support is truly inspiring, and it’s a reason why we push ourselves every day to go beyond the boundaries of play. I’d also like to thank our Creative Director, Cory Barlog, and Director of Product Development, Yumi Yang and our entire amazing team at Santa Monica Studio. The belief in the game’s vision and the passion for storytelling across the team is undeniable. We look forward to hearing more about how fans are creating new memories of their favorite God of War gameplay moments that will be remembered for a long time.”

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was the previous North American record-holder, selling 2.7 million units in its first seven days on the market back in May 2016. Last year’s Horizon Zero Dawn also fared well with more than 2.6 million copies moved in the first two weeks. The Last of Us, meanwhile, managed to ship 3.4 million units but it took three weeks to do so on the PlayStation 3.

At more than 3.1 million copies in just three days, however, God of War blows those records out of the water.

Will other upcoming PS4 exclusives like Detroit: Become Human and Spider-Man be able to keep pace? We’ll find out in the coming months.