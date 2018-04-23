Detroit: Become Human, one of the most anticipated games of 2018, has gone gold and looks to be on pace to meet its late-May launch date. Best yet, you’ll be able to give it a whirl ahead of launch thanks to a pending playable demo.

Going “gold” is an industry term that simply means development has concluded and the game has entered the final stages ahead of launch.

Quantic Dream Co-CEO and Executive Producer Guillaume de Fondaumière revealed on Monday that the game’s first scene, Hostage, will be available to download from the PlayStation Store from April 24 (tomorrow). Reports are trickling in that the demo is now available for New Zealand residents which suggests we’re looking at a staggered rollout based on local time zones.

Detroit: Become Human is an interactive drama action-adventure game in the same vein as Indigo Prophecy and Heavy Rain (in fact, director David Cage designed and directed both of those titles in addition to Beyond: Two Souls).

The game primarily revolves around three androids – Kara, Connor and Markus – as they struggle to deal with human emotions for the first time. Players will control all three characters at various times throughout the story with each and every decision impacting both the protagonists and others around them. According to lead writer Adam Williams, there are more than a thousand different combinations in which events can unfold.

“We [Quantic Dream] spent a lot of time making sure whichever case you get, you still get a sense of an ending. And that was critical for us because if you did just get credits after some cases that case then feels like not the real case. As a player, you’ll look at it and think, “I need to go back and re-choose to get the full experience.”

Detroit: Become Human launches exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on May 25.