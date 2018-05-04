As part of the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17661, Microsoft has finally gotten around to improving how screenshots are captured.

Currently, there is the option to use the Snipping Tool app to select portions of what is on a display or capture specific application windows. It is also possible to create a full-screen snip or a free-form snip that is not rectangular. Annotating with a pen or highlighter tool is also simple within the app.

Screen Sketch is the modernized version of the snipping tool. Most of its functionality was originally introduced as part of Windows Ink Workspace, but it has now been made a standalone app that can be updated through the Microsoft Store.

Using the alt-tab shortcut to switch between applications will now allow switching to Screen Sketch. Additionally, pressing WIN + Shift + S will open a snipping toolbar which will then allow screenshots to be captured and automatically copied to clipboard. A notification will be given to confirm that a screenshot has been taken.

Perhaps one less commonly used button will be put to work again. The Print Screen key can be used to launch Screen Sketch by enabling an option in Settings. If you are looking for a full screen capture, there is still the useful shortcut of WIN + Print Screen that automatically saves a screenshot to your Pictures library.

Keeping in line with multimedia improvements, Microsoft is also adding better support for HEIF image files. Rotation of pictures in file explorer and editing of metadata in the details tab of properties dialogs is now working. HEIF files use the HEVC codec to compress images down to nearly half the size of equivalent JPEG files.