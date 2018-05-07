Most televisions sold these days come with smart capabilities built in. Integrated audio solutions, however, still usually leave a lot to be desired which is why soundbars have become increasingly popular in recent years.

JBL’s latest soundbar, as it turns out, kills two birds with one stone as it offers an enhanced audio solution in a package that also includes smarts from Google.

The JBL Link Bar is billed as the industry’s first soundbar powered by Android TV with the Google Assistant built in. Simply say “Hey Google” to get started with hands-free programming via Android TV.

As seen in the press photos, the soundbar offers four HDMI ports as well as Ethernet, a 3.5mm jack and more around back with control buttons for things like volume on the top. Unfortunately, detailed specifications were not provided.

This isn’t the first time Google and JBL have collaborated as the JBL Link 10, 20, 300 and 500 models already include the Google Assistant, as do the Link View and the JBL Everest 710GA, Everest 310GA and Everest 110GA headphones that were announced at CES.

Pricing and availability on the JBL Link Bar soundbar will be revealed later this year, we’re told. Perhaps by later, they mean this week at Google I/O?