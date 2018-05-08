AI may once have been an exciting topic for tech enthusiasts of all stripes, but that's been changing a bit as of late.

Some industry leaders such as Elon Musk feel artificial intelligence is profoundly dangerous and in need of heavy regulation, whereas the likes of Mark Zuckerburg feel those concerns are misplaced.

It's not clear who exactly is right for the time being, but tech industry leaders are meeting with the White House to get closer to an answer.

According to a report from The Washington Post, representatives from Amazon, Facebook, Intel, Google and several others will be meeting with the Trump administration to discuss potential AI research regulations and how to responsibly implement the technology in fields such as "agriculture, health care and transportation."

Regulatory responsibility issues aside, tech industry leaders might also consider asking the Trump administration for additional federal funding for the pursuit of AI research and, more specifically, the advancement of machine learning technology.

The Post claims the Trump administration already spends "more than $2 billion" in AI research programs, though, so it's unclear how much more they might be willing to dedicate to the field.

Ethical questions will also likely crop up during the talks. For example, job losses will likely be inevitable as AI becomes more advanced, so it seems probable that the summit would address that possibility to some degree.

Regardless of how intriguing this summit sounds, President Trump's recent meeting with video game industry leaders didn't amount to much in the way of actual action. As such, only time will tell if the upcoming talks will play out differently.