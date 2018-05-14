Microsoft at its annual Build conference last week unveiled a five-year, $25 million initiative designed to put AI to work for people with disabilities in what could be the tip of the iceberg in the accessibility space.

Twitter user @h0x0d (aka WalkingCat) on Monday published a rendering of what appears to be an accessibility-minded Xbox controller. The device features two large A and B buttons, a traditional D-pad, what looks to be a tri-LED strip and a few other buttons as well as what appears to be a USB port and a 3.5mm headset jack on the side.

Across the top of the controller are a series of function icons, perhaps hinting at some sort of programmable function. The Xbox name and logo are etched along the bottom of the controller in addition to the familiar Xbox button.

WalkingCat posted the photo without a description so it’s anyone’s guess as to the true intent of the device. The user has a solid track record, however, so the legitimacy of the leak isn’t really being called into question at this hour. The only real question seems to be a matter of when Microsoft will unveil it although with E3 just around the corner, that seems the most likely venue.

Microsoft will host its Xbox E3 2018 Briefing on June 10 at 1 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. You'll be able to stream the event live on your Xbox One or on mixer.com.